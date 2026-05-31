Devices, Open Hardware, and Mobile With Linux

Last Friday I went to the toy store with my boy, and while he was rummaging through the Spider-Man section, my eyes caught sight of a section with very low-cost toy robots.

As I'm playing with agents, LLMs, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech, I thought: why not buy myself one of these low-cost robots, take it apart, and turn it into a fun little LLM-powered toy for my kid and possibly the other kids in the hood?