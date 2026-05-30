news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ cloud-init: How to Set Up Ubuntu 26.04 Servers Automatically
Cloud-init is the initialization service used by most cloud platforms and virtual machine images. It reads configuration data during the first boot of a Linux system and automatically applies settings like hostname changes, user creation, SSH configuration, package installation, and startup commands.
-
Darren Goossens ☛ telnet to Debian
First, telnet is bad, ok? Debian knows this. They don’t want you to use it.
-
Suren Enfiajyan ☛ Avoid using "" in RSS
Normal escaping is simpler and more uniform.
-
Tangled Labs Oy ☛ tail CI logs over SSH
SSH powered interfaces are wonderful for several reasons: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You just received a security advisory about a critical firmware vulnerability in your NVMe controller.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Many teams still rely on Apache Subversion for centralized version control [...]
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” is the first Ubuntu release where Rust is not just an optional developer tool — it runs core system commands like sudo...
-
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Allow or Block IP Addresses in Nginx
IP-based access rules are useful when an admin path, staging site, partner endpoint, or private dashboard should not be reachable by every visitor that can reach the Nginx listener. The important detail is order: Nginx checks allow and deny rules from top to bottom and stops at the first match.