Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)

Peter Schiff, chief of Euro Pacific Capital and longtime dollar crisis forecaster, has labeled the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout a case of massive capital misallocation.

Speaking on his podcast episode “The Debt, the AI Bubble, and Strategy’s Liquidity Crisis… It’s All Connected,” Schiff argued that companies are spending roughly $1 trillion annually on data centers, GPUs, and computing infrastructure.

He warned that the equipment being purchased is “going to be obsolete 5 or 6 years, maybe, maybe quicker,” contrasting it with highways that last fifty years.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported $30.88 billion in capital expenditure for its March quarter, representing an 84.39% increase year over year, illustrating the scale of spending across the sector.