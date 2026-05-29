news
Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Releases OpenMDW-1.1; NVIDIA Adopts OpenMDW for Cosmos, Isaac GR00T, Ising and Nemotron, AI Model Families [Ed: More slop promotion in the name of "Linux"; this won't help well]
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After Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings, Peter Schiff Warns $1 Trillion AI Spending Spree Represents Capital Misallocation [Ed: Worse than dotnet bubble]
Peter Schiff, chief of Euro Pacific Capital and longtime dollar crisis forecaster, has labeled the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout a case of massive capital misallocation.
Speaking on his podcast episode “The Debt, the AI Bubble, and Strategy’s Liquidity Crisis… It’s All Connected,” Schiff argued that companies are spending roughly $1 trillion annually on data centers, GPUs, and computing infrastructure.
He warned that the equipment being purchased is “going to be obsolete 5 or 6 years, maybe, maybe quicker,” contrasting it with highways that last fifty years.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported $30.88 billion in capital expenditure for its March quarter, representing an 84.39% increase year over year, illustrating the scale of spending across the sector.