Early Birds, Too Early!

Sixfab has unveiled two Raspberry Pi 5 expansion products based on DEEPX NPUs: the AI HAT+ and the Edge AI Expansion Board. Both platforms are designed to accelerate computer vision workloads locally on Raspberry Pi 5 systems, but they target different deployment scenarios.

The Alinx HEA13 combines an AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA with support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules. The platform links the FPGA and Jetson module through a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface for applications such as robotics, industrial vision, edge AI, and compute acceleration.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.

Coming almost three months after Armbian 26.2, the Armbian 26.5 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including Arduino UNO Q (QRB2210), Mekotronics R58S2, NanoPC-T6 LTS Plus, Ariaboard Photonicat 2, EByte ECB41-PGE, NORCO EMB-3531, Cainiao CNIoT-CORE, SpacemiT MUSE Book, EasePi A2/R2, TQ-Systems TQMa8MPxS/TQMa93xxLA, Seeed reComputer devkits, and multiple Qidi X-series boards.

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Early Birds, Too Early!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 31, 2026



Feeding birds before 4AM (literally 3:50AM) is not inconceivable in northern England. In the northern hemisphere we are still 3 weeks away from the shortest night. In May I can see some light around 3:30AM. Yes, in May. Today's bright skies brought light sooner.

But change is imperative; today we changed birds' feeding time, as they were showing up as early as 4:20AM and it increasingly causes noise, impacting not only our sleep but potentially neighbours' too. Light or sunrise as default feeding time (for the birds' biological clock) is OK in some seasons, not in June as it means congregation around 4AM.

I still aim to wake up around or before sunrise. In June there can be less than 6 hours of "proper" darkness (in Manchester).

June is a nice month and it's also a month for us to have a party and redo the front page. █

Image source: Illustrations from the Lights of Canopus (1847)