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Early Birds, Too Early!
Feeding birds before 4AM (literally 3:50AM) is not inconceivable in northern England. In the northern hemisphere we are still 3 weeks away from the shortest night. In May I can see some light around 3:30AM. Yes, in May. Today's bright skies brought light sooner.
But change is imperative; today we changed birds' feeding time, as they were showing up as early as 4:20AM and it increasingly causes noise, impacting not only our sleep but potentially neighbours' too. Light or sunrise as default feeding time (for the birds' biological clock) is OK in some seasons, not in June as it means congregation around 4AM.
I still aim to wake up around or before sunrise. In June there can be less than 6 hours of "proper" darkness (in Manchester).
June is a nice month and it's also a month for us to have a party and redo the front page. █
Image source: Illustrations from the Lights of Canopus (1847)