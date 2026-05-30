GNU/Linux Leftovers

Zswap vs Zram

Last year I blogged about using Zram for VMs [1]. That setup is still working well for VMs and for phones and laptops with no swap device.

I have just read Chris Down’s insightful blog post about Zswap vs Zram [2] which convinced me to setup Zswap on some systems. I have had some of the problems that were described in his blog post when trying to run Zram on workstation and server systems.

One limitation of zswap is that it doesn’t allow specifying the compression level. For zram I can put the following in /etc/systemd/zram-generator.conf to set the zstd compression level (this works well on my Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen6): [...]