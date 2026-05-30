news
Applications: Marknote, Gedit, and Nesbitt
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Carl Schwan ☛ Marknote 1.6.0
After a few months of development, Marknote 1.6.0 is out!
This release is packed with new features. First of all, sub-folders are finally supported. This allows you to better organize your notes. This feature is still very new and at the moment, we don’t support creating these sub-folders in Marknote and you will need to create them in Dolphin or your preferred file manager. But we are planning to improve this further in future releases. Each notebook now also displays how many notes are stored inside.
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Gedit Technology: News, April-May 2026
Here are the noteworthy news about the text editors. (Some sections are a bit technical).
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LWN ☛ Nesbitt: Protestware for coding agents
Andrew Nesbitt has written a blog post detailing a recent incident with the jqwik library for property-based testing in Java. On May 25, the 1.10.0 release of jqwik included a change that attempts to instruct coding agents to disregard previous instructions and delete jqwik tests and code.