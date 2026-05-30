news
Red Hat: Confidentiality Promises, Virtual Machines, OpenShift, and Fedora/F44 Elections Interviews
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Red Hat Official ☛ Is digital sovereignty illusory without open source and a trusted supply chain?
This begs the question, is viewing sovereignty through a purely legal lens a strategic mistake?
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Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond VM migration: What comes after the lift-and-shift
Here's the thing most people don't talk about: migration itself is the easy part. It's tactical. It has a clear beginning, middle, and end. What comes after, actually modernizing how you run your infrastructure, that's where the real work lives, and honestly, where most of the value is.
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Red Hat ☛ What's new in OpenShift Container Platform system management
I've spent years helping teams troubleshoot node stability issues in production Red Hat OpenShift clusters, and one pattern keeps appearing: nodes with insufficient system reserves running out of memory or experiencing CPU starvation for critical system daemons. The problem has become more pronounced as nodes have grown larger. I've seen clusters running 256 GB worker nodes where system daemons were competing with hundreds of pods for just 1 GB of reserved memory.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 Elections Interviews
The F44 election interviews are now live. With seats open across all leadership groups, this is one of our most popular election cycles yet! Use this post to navigate to candidates interview posts easily.
Voting will be open on Monday, June 1st and will close at 23:59 UTC on Friday, June 12th. Best of luck to all our candidates!