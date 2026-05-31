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Shelly 2.3.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Gets Downgrade UI, Flatpak Repair

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.

Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default for Stage 1

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 31, 2026

Blackbird On Water Faucet

Updated This Past Day

  1. IBM: The B Turns From "Business" to "Bailouts" to "Buybacks" ("IBM is the Next Intel")
    Trying to shore up the falling share price/stocks while veteran workers and Vice President (with high salaries) are cut off

    New

  2. IBM CEO Can Become a Billionaire by Laying Off Tens of Thousands of Workers (or Buying Companies Using Borrowed Money, Only to Lay off Thousands in Them)
    Like he did Confluent recently
  3. Reminder That Linuxiac is a Slopfarm or Hybrid of Bobby and His LLMs
    LLM fetishist that claims to cover Linux
  4. BetaNews is Still Publishing Fake Articles, Sometimes Fake News, or LLM Slop Disguised as 'Journalism'
    Slop isn't yet a thing of the past, but hopefully we'll get close to that by the end of this year
  5. Gemini Links 30/05/2026: Writer's Block, Evil GAFAM (Google), and Scepticism of Slop
    Links for the day
  6. Links 30/05/2026: Fairphone 6, China’s Rise in Drug Development, Slop Wastes Money Without Delivering Value
    Links for the day
  7. Links 30/05/2026: Alarm Over Large Companies Cancelling Slop Contracts, Ozzy Osbourne Resurrection as Slop Draws Ire
    Links for the day
  8. Red Hat Exodus or RAs (or PIPs) in 2026 Not Limited to China, IBM is Doing Well at Hiding Layoffs
    All we need to know is, does IBM hand out lots of PIPs?
  9. SLAPP Censorship - Part 92 Out of 200: A Spouse Cannot be Turned "On" and "Off" Like a Faucet
    Today's part will be very short because we keep the parts shorter in weekends and summer is officially around the corner (June on Monday)
  10. The Register MS Has Just Published Fake Article That Mentions "AI" 23 Times. "Sponsored by Arm." It Does This Every Day.
    A lot of the time we see this term everywhere in "the news" simply because slop pushers are paying for it
  11. SQLite Under DDoS Attack by Slop Reports or Fake 'Bugs' (Just Like cURL and Many Other Projects)
    Even Linus Torvalds is starting to talk about this
  12. Links 30/05/2026: More GAFAM (Amazon) Mass Layoffs, Peter Schiff Warns of Trillion-Dollar Slop Bubble Waiting to Implode
    Links for the day
  13. Slop is Plagiarism
    Trillions of dollars down the drain, invested in a dud
  14. Gemini Links 30/05/2026: Rehabilitation and Taming Emacs Cache and Temporary Files
    Links for the day
  15. Richard Stallman (RMS) Talks and Secure Transmission of Private Communications in Formats Everybody Can Access With Free Software
    Maybe the FSF should step up a bit the campaign to use Free software to communicate with one another
  16. General Consultative Committee (GCC) Discusses Working Conditions of Employees of the European Patent Office (EPO)
    On the agenda: Salary Erosion Procedure, Breastfeeding Policy, New Amicale Framework, Public Holidays 2027
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 29, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, May 29, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-05-24 to 2026-05-30
    4027 /about.shtml
    3137 /irc.shtml
    2665 /n/2026/05/28/Is_Slop_Profitable_Yet_No.shtml
    2652 /n/2026/05/28/LLMs_Are_Not_Much_More_Than_Plagiarism_Engines.shtml
    2610 /n/2026/05/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2569 /index.shtml
    2555 /n/2026/05/28/IRC_Proceedings_Wednesday_May_27_2026.shtml
    2402 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2315 /n/2026/05/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2233 /n/2026/05/29/The_Problem_of_Microsoft_Crimes.shtml
    2189 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    2184 /n/2026/05/29/Silent_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_in_2026.shtml
    2184 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2179 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    2133 /n/2026/02/12/State_of_the_Slop_Slopfarms_Containment.shtml
    2125 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    2116 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    2101 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    2094 /n/2026/05/29/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_May_28_2026.shtml
    2024 /n/2026/05/29/Techrights_After_About_60_000_Articles_in_20_Years.shtml
    2015 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1990 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1858 /browse/latest.shtml
    1736 /n/2026/05/29/Linux_Foundation_Destroys_the_Identity_and_History_of_Linux.shtml
    1630 /n/2026/05/29/Censorship_of_Information_Unflattering_to_IBM_or_GAFAM.shtml
    1606 /browse/index.shtml
    1450 /n/2026/05/29/Red_Hat_Will_Die_Inside_a_Dying_IBM.shtml
    1382 /n/2026/05/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1261 /n/2026/05/30/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_May_29_2026.shtml
    1203 /n/2026/05/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1085 /n/2026/05/29/Gemini_Links_29_05_2026_Rap_Rant_and_LLMs_Criticised.shtml
    1077 /n/2026/05/27/Anderon_Like_Kyndryl_Could_be_Far_Deeper_in_Debt_Than_Its_Alleg.shtml
    1054 /n/2026/05/27/Video_Full_Video_of_Richard_Stallman_s_Talk_in_Rome.shtml
    1042 /n/2026/05/24/A_Huge_Proportion_of_Articles_in_The_Register_MS_Are_Actually_P.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Foundation Gets Paid by Slop and Plagiarism Companies, Linux Foundation Promotes and Lobbies for Slop and Plagiarism Companies
Linux Mark for sale
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latest from Canonical/Ubuntu sites
First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download
The first Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) snapshot ISO image is now available for download for early adopters and application developers who want to test drive their apps against the new toolchain.
The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse [original]
To me, the near-term future is clear (I said the same in a blog post when I turned 40); I need to – not only want to – promote Software Freedom and justice. Those two concepts are connected and they also involve journalism, particularly exposing corruption. It’s expensive to do so, but it must be done. If not us, then who? And if not right now, then when?
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating
Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)
Reality check
 
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Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders
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GNOME leftovers
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