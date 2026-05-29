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First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download
The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.
During the six-month development cycle, Ubuntu 26.10 will receive newer components, including the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment and Linux kernel 7.2, which should arrive in late August 2026. Of course, there will also be various other updated core components, such as the Mesa 26.2 graphics stack and GCC 16.1 compiler.