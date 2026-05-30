news
IBM Faux-Community Elections: Interviews with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw), Diego Herrera (dherrera), Carl George (carlwgeorge), and Troy Dawson (tdawson)
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 EPEL Elections: Interview with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw)
I’ve been a consumer of EPEL for…a long time. 20 years? I’ve been a contributor to EPEL for about the past 5, and on the EPEL steering committee for the past year.
EPEL is very near and dear to my heart and is actually how I got involved with Fedora. I’m on the AlmaLinux team and like everyone else, the first thing I do when installing AlmaLinux (previously CentOS) is
dnf install epel-release. I’ve successfully graduated packages from EPEL that ultimately got picked up by RHEL (see Valkey) and work to make EL distros more usable by having an array of package availability that’s not otherwise available without EPEL.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 EPEL Elections: Interview with Diego Herrera (dherrera)
My relationship with open source started back in 2006, and I’ve been an
advocate since, both by contributing to various projects and by publishing
my own. My deep dive into EPEL began in 2013 while working in a company doing
R&D work for local industries, where I gained my first practical
experience with RPM packaging. This early work gave me a solid understanding
of what it means to build and manage software within the Enterprise GNU/Linux context.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 EPEL Elections: Interview with Carl George (carlwgeorge)
I got my start in Fedora and EPEL in 2014. I was working for Rackspace and joined a team whose primary purpose was to maintain IUS, a third-party package repository for RHEL. Part of my work there involved contributing to and maintaining EPEL packages. I left Rackspace in 2019 to join the CentOS team at Red Hat. In 2021, I started a new team at Red Bait to specifically focus on EPEL activities.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 EPEL Elections: Interview with Troy Dawson (tdawson)
I started contributing to EPEL 11 years ago with some nodejs packages for OpenShift. I later added rubygems and golang packages as OpenShift changed languages. Later, RHEL 8 did not have KDE, so I added KDE to epel8, and have been maintaining KDE in epel ever since. I have picked up many other packages during the years, but I think my KDE contributions are what I am most known for.
I’ve been the EPEL Steering Committee chair since 2020, taking over from Stephen Smoogen. A lot of changes have happened since then, most of them for the better. I’m not responsible for all the changes, but it’s been wonderful being part of the committee as these changes have come through.