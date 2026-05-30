IBM Faux-Community Elections: Interviews with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw), Diego Herrera (dherrera), Carl George (carlwgeorge), and Troy Dawson (tdawson)

I’ve been a consumer of EPEL for…a long time. 20 years? I’ve been a contributor to EPEL for about the past 5, and on the EPEL steering committee for the past year.

EPEL is very near and dear to my heart and is actually how I got involved with Fedora. I’m on the AlmaLinux team and like everyone else, the first thing I do when installing AlmaLinux (previously CentOS) is dnf install epel-release . I’ve successfully graduated packages from EPEL that ultimately got picked up by RHEL (see Valkey) and work to make EL distros more usable by having an array of package availability that’s not otherwise available without EPEL.