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Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 26.05
The work on the May release has been dominated by topics on account of the just published Sculpt OS version 26.04. Besides featuring profound driver improvements across Wifi, ACPI, I2C HID, SOF audio, and graphics, it turns the most innovative aspects of Sculpt OS into building blocks for the easy reuse in other incarnations of Genode-based systems (Section Sculpt OS reshaped into re-usable building blocks). In the same vein, the Goa SDK has been updated to match the latest Sculpt OS version while accumulating plenty of detail improvements (Section Goa SDK).
On the project's organizational level, we are happy to report the successful migration of all code repositories and issue discussions from GitHub to Codeberg (Section Completed migration from GitHub to Codeberg). This change along with the recent switch of the framework's configuration format prompted us to revisit the Genode books (Section New revisions of the Genode books).