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Applications: Download Managers, KDE Itinerary, and More
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TecMint ☛ 10 Linux Download Managers That Actually Work in 2026
To help you find the right tool, we’ve put together a list of 10 download managers that are actively maintained and work well on modern Linux distributions in 2026.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Overhaul of optical drive detection
A little while ago, we were testing Xfburn CD/DVD burner app, and it was failing to detect the optical drive. Today, forum member vtpup testing Easy 7.3.7 reported pBurn not detecting the optical drive because /dev/cdrom did not exist.
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Volker Krause ☛ April/May in KDE Itinerary
Since the previous report two month ago, Itinerary got support for booking URLs, a newer foundation for its Android packages, and more detailed shared vehicle information.
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Make Use Of ☛ This tool lets two people type in the same Linux terminal at the same time
When I remotely troubleshoot Linux for people, the process sometimes feels more exhausting than the actual problem. I have had someone share their screen over Discord and, as soon as they zoomed out, the text became blurry. Even with SSH, you still end up describing commands back and forth, so it doesn't completely solve the problem.