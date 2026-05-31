news
KDE and GNOME Software
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Some progress on Oxygens icons and more…
Over the last few weeks me and Pravin Kumar have been filling in some of the gaps in the icon set. There are still quite a few missing icons around the place, but slowly Oxygen is becoming a bit more complete again.
Its fun revisiting this old project after all these years. Sometimes I find myself looking at old icons wondering what younger me was thinking. Sometimes the answer is "not much"or, the answer is "way too much".
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Nathan Dyer ☛ Replacing GNOME Software
I try to be charitable when it comes to free (libre) software. Most of the tools that I use are made by people who are developing and maintaining them in their free time, with no financial compensation in return. What they do is a gift to the open source community, to the public commons, to the world.
But sometimes my rage overcomes my gratitude, and I can’t help but feel frustrated with a tool I’m using. Such is my life working with GNOME Software, the application and firmware installation tool.
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Gedit Technology: B2B Services around gedit and libgedit
This article is also available in the B2B Services section on the gedit website.
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