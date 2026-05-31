KDE and GNOME Software

I try to be charitable when it comes to free (libre) software. Most of the tools that I use are made by people who are developing and maintaining them in their free time, with no financial compensation in return. What they do is a gift to the open source community, to the public commons, to the world.

But sometimes my rage overcomes my gratitude, and I can’t help but feel frustrated with a tool I’m using. Such is my life working with GNOME Software, the application and firmware installation tool.