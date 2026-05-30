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PCs and Laptops With Ubuntu GNU/Linux
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Notebook Check ☛ Dell releases new 14-inch laptop globally with 64 GB LPCAMM2 RAM, Intel Panther Lake and Ubuntu Linux - Notebookcheck News
Dell has finally released one of its new 14-inch laptops that it unveiled in March. Now available globally, the Pro Precision 5 Series 4 combines Intel Panther Lake processors with LPCAMM2 and Ubuntu Linux 24.04 or Windows 11 Pro operating systems.
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STH ☛ Installing Out-of-the-Box Ubuntu LTS on Xsight Labs E1 64-Core Arm 800G DPU
This is a fun one. A major challenge when we did old Arm servers was just getting OSes installed, with Ubuntu usually being the easiest. The Arm ecosystem has matured massively. To the point where I challenged the team at Xsight Labs to a simple task: “Can I try to install a vanilla Ubuntu LTS ISO on the DPU?” This may sound trivial, but this is not just an Arm system. The E1 is marketed as an 800Gbps DPU. This is actually installing Ubuntu directly onto an 800G generation DPU, which many other Linux-running DPUs cannot do (looking at you, Octeon 10).