news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The Arcade Blogger ☛ The TDE Podcast Ep 38: Atari and Bally Midway Game Designer Mark Pierce
Mark Pierce was a game designer at Atari and Bally Midway. We talk to him about the protracted development of Escape From The Planet of The Robot Monsters, the axonometric, somewhat baroque B-movie arcade adventure, and the conversely swift creation of the tile-stacking puzzler classic, KLAX. Pierce also shares some amusing anecdotes about scouting for muscular male models for the visually ground-breaking arcade beat-em-up, Pit Fighter, and provides us with a unique insight into why Atari faltered and ultimately folded in The Noughties.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux prepares to axe legacy x32 hybrid mode — hybrid 32-bit/64-bit mode faces complete removal by 2027 due to low adoption
Linux developers are discussing removing x32 ABI from the Linux kernel; a hybrid x32/64-bit mode that was never widely adopted by software developers.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog aggregates a list of the featured highlights below from May 22 to 27.
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