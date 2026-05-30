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Another New GNU/Linux Handheld for Gaming
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Gizmodo ☛ Guess What? Streaming-Only Gaming Handhelds Are Still a Thing
The Acer Nitro Blaze Link is being billed as a streaming-first handheld, akin to Sony’s PlayStation Portal but instead built specifically with PC gaming in mind. You may remember the $350 Logitech G Cloud, in which case you’ll have a better idea what Acer’s device is trying to accomplish. It’s a lightweight, 7-inch handheld that supports Wi-Fi 6. Acer expects users to use streaming software like Sunshine and Moonlight, which is what’s used in device-to-device streaming services like Razer Cortex. What’s more, the Nitro Blaze Link runs Linux, specifically the Debian distro. It’s only packing 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, so it’s practically useless for anything but streaming.
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The Verge ☛ Acer’s launching a Linux handheld for streaming your PC games
The Acer Nitro Blaze Link might run on Linux, but it’s no Steam Deck. Acer says it’s a “streaming-first handheld and companion device,” like a PlayStation Portal for your PC. Announced ahead of Computex on Friday, it’s launching in Q4 2026 with a 7-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Wi-Fi 6, just 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage. That’s technically not even enough RAM to run Stardew Valley, but the Blaze Link isn’t meant for playing games locally.