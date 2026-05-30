IBM: GNOME and Fedora/Red Hat Reviewing (Censoring) 'Apps'

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9to5Linux

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default for Stage 1

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Internet Society

From Email to Case Study: What We Learned About Connecting Refugee Communities in Just One Year

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

news

IBM: GNOME and Fedora/Red Hat Reviewing (Censoring) 'Apps'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 30, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Foundation Gets Paid by Slop and Plagiarism Companies, Linux Foundation Promotes and Lobbies for Slop and Plagiarism Companies
Linux Mark for sale
Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Proprietary Stacks and Apache Spark
latest from Canonical/Ubuntu sites
First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download
The first Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) snapshot ISO image is now available for download for early adopters and application developers who want to test drive their apps against the new toolchain.
The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse [original]
To me, the near-term future is clear (I said the same in a blog post when I turned 40); I need to – not only want to – promote Software Freedom and justice. Those two concepts are connected and they also involve journalism, particularly exposing corruption. It’s expensive to do so, but it must be done. If not us, then who? And if not right now, then when?
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating
Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)
Reality check
 
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and FOSS
IBM: GNOME and Fedora/Red Hat Reviewing (Censoring) 'Apps'
centralised "stores"
Audiocasts/Shows: How DreamWorks Uses GNU/Linux and Linux Supply Chain How-To
2 new shows
GNU/Linux Handheld Consoles for Games
3 stories
IBM Faux-Community Elections: Interviews with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw), Diego Herrera (dherrera), Carl George (carlwgeorge), and Troy Dawson (tdawson)
4 new interviews
PCs and Laptops With Ubuntu GNU/Linux
two new examples
Another New GNU/Linux Handheld for Gaming
a pair of articles
Shelly 2.3.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Gets Downgrade UI, Flatpak Repair
Shelly 2.3.2 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with a brand-new downgrade UI, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, and other changes.
Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders
Marknote 1.6 open-source WYSIWYG note-taking application is now available for download with new features and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new!
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Linux, Devices, and Open Hardware
4 stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Standards, and Open Data
FOSS leftovers
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Free Software Directory Meeting, GNUtrition, GNU Unifont, and More
GNU and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Games: Godot, Humble Bundles, Playstack, and Price Hikes
gaming leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security news and patches
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Applications: Marknote, Gedit, and Nesbitt
KDE, GNOME, and more
Red Hat: Confidentiality Promises, Virtual Machines, OpenShift, and Fedora/F44 Elections Interviews
Fedora and more
IBM Red Hat Keeps Promoting Slop Plagiarism Like Crazy, Then Says Developers Aren't Allowed to Put Slop in Flathub
double standards much?
GNOME Desktop/GTK: This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Update
GNOME leftovers
Wine 11.10
The Wine development release 11.10 is now available.
NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Officially Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default
NixOS 26.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.18 LTS, systemd by default, GNOME 50, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!
Android Leftovers
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Fedora Atomic is what Linux looks like when it stops trying to impress Linux users
People arrive on Linux for a huge range of reasons
Stop using Linux Mint—Fedora Atomic is safer
Linux Mint has a reputation as the best distro newcomers switching to Linux
Rocky Linux 9.8 launches with improved security and multiple package updates
Rocky Linux 9.8 is now available for a wide range of platforms, as usual
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and some non-GNU/Linux stuff
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, Arduino, ESP32
hardware projects/products
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks from PCLOS Magazine
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 Beta 2 Released
This week the team continued getting Plasma 6.7 in great shape for release
Fairphone 6 long-term usage report 1
Fairphone is one such formula
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Articles About Ubuntu Workshop Tool
Ubuntu Workshop Tool coverage
PCLinuxOS Magazine Articles About PCLinuxOS
by Alessandro Ebersol (Agent Smith) and more
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
ZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, GhostBSD and More
BSD leftovers
Slop Boosters That Financially Control Linux Foundation Harm Linux Kernel
2 more links about it
Standards: Twisting Opposition to Microsoft's OOXML Corruption as "Hate Campaign", OpenPGP Email Summit in Review
a pair of articles
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware leftovers
KDE and GNOME GSoC: KeepSecret and GNOME Crosswords
Google-controlled work
GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3, a look at coreutils (chmod)
GNU leftovers
Education: Frikkin Lasers Contest, curl up 2026, and AsiaBSDCon 2026 Recap
mostly events
Applications: SMPlayer and LLVM in EasyOS
updates from BK this week
today's howtos
idroot and more
Games: Unreal, Godot, Steam Deck, and More
gaming picks
End of Fedora 42, IBM Red Hat Promoting Lots of Plagiarism/Slop
from redhat.com mostly
Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements
Rocky Linux 10.2 Linux distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!
Release of Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1
Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1 is out
Gentoo developer Michał Górny on the Gentoo GNU/Linux Goals and Purpose
Gentoo developer Michał Górny has detailed new post
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices, as well as various other improvements.
Biology is Better Than Modern Tech [original]
The most incredible things are biological, not mechanical
LLM Slop is Banned in Tux Machines [original]
Linuxiac is basically somewhat of a hybrid slopfarm at this point
12 Days of Shell [original]
We already have an abundance of food for them - enough to last 2-3 years to come
Happy Birthday to Dad [original]
Next year it'll be "the big 80"
Android Leftovers
8 built-in Android features that started their life as standalone apps
These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared
These distros were people's first Linux installs
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Fedora: Reports, Development, and Infrastructure
Fedora leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Standards
FOSS and more
WordPress at 23; Did your editor font go default serif on WordPress 7.0?
WordPress news
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Security and Microsoft's Latest Attempt to Hide Holes by Banning the Messenger
typical Microsoft
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Kernel Space: Nvidia Vera CPU, LWN on Linux, and Slop
mostly Linux
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Snapping, Pitivi, and Gitg Port to GTK4
GSoC projects and more
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More
Hardware leftovers
Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)
hardware picks
Mozilla: Firefox "Smart Window", Lobbying in Politics, and Firefox Tooling Announcements
Firefox and more
Red Hat Official Sites on Slop and RHEL
latest in redhat.com
Game From 1989 Published 3.7 Decades Late, Speculation Bubble (Slop) Drives Up Steam Deck OLED Price to Almost $1,000
gaming leftovers
Applications: dtg and checking a new virtual private server (VPS)
GNU/Linux comand line tips
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Is it time to move from Windows to Linux?
I still program on Windows as well as on Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi OS (Debian)
ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not
They are often hailed for their great compatibility with Linux
ODF vs OOXML, an issue that should never have existed
Whenever we address the contrast between ODF and OOXML
Best mid-range tablet runs simultaneously with Android and Linux in review
Thanks to the integrated "Linux Lab" environment, the Honor MagicPad 4 allows seamless switching between Android and Linux without rebooting
OviOS Linux 6 makes the switch from SysV to systemd
Following the unavoidable shift in the Linux ecosystem, OviOS 6 drops SysV and moves to systemd
Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review
This is free and open source software
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release...
8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!
NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements
NVIDIA 610 graphics driver is now available for download with support for new Vulkan extensions, support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices, and more.
Games: Steam Deck, Hytale, No Man's Sky, and More
the latest from GamingOnLinux
BSD and GNU Leftovers
3 stories
Our Site's Policy on Polite Language [original]
we need to keep the material accessible in the lingual sense
Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store
Calibre 9.9 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, updated and improved WolneLektury store, and new news sources.
5 Months Pass So Fast [original]
At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime
COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts
COSMIC 1.0.14 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Store, and COSMIC Applets.
Android Leftovers
Google Home can now use what cameras see as automation starters, Android widget improved
New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice
LibreOffice is a desktop application, and we will continue making it
Linux On Android Provides Inexpensive, Powerful Computing
Rather than trying to install a mobile-oriented Linux distribution (such as postmarketOS)
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Archanoxy – Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution
Archanoxy is an Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution aimed at penetration testing, security auditing, and terminal-first workflows
Krita 5.3.2 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.2 and 6.0.2
LWN Coverage of the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit
latest articles
openSUSE "terms of site" raise complaints about age restrictions
age restriction seems to have been added
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux
A new stable Steam Client update is now available with better support for Valve’s new Steam Controller on Linux, as well as improvements to in-game overlay, Steam Input, and Remote Play.