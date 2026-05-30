IBM: GNOME and Fedora/Red Hat Reviewing (Censoring) 'Apps'

We want to share some updates and future plans from the GNOME Circle Committee with you. The Circle Committee is responsible for reviewing and accepting apps and other components into GNOME Circle as well as maintaining the review criteria.

The biggest issue for us, and for maintainers who submitted apps, has been the considerable backlog of unreviewed apps. There are cases where apps have been waiting for feedback for years. We are very sorry for those who have been affected by this. We are trying to finally address this issue now.