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Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, Arduino, ESP32
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Tech Times ☛ AMD FPGA Software Faces Criticism After Vivado Linux Support Removal in New Licensing Changes
AMD is receiving criticism from FPGA developers after major changes to the Vivado licensing system were revealed.
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Arduino ☛ Industrial-grade vision inspection, made accessible by the Arduino® UNO™ Q board
Factory lighting can be brutal. A label looks perfect from one angle and unreadable from another. A reflective pouch catches glare. A conveyor casts shadows. A package edge disappears under mixed LED lighting. Traditional industrial vision systems solve these very real problems, and that’s why they became expensive.
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CNX Software ☛ Gesture HW1 is a 10-DOF ESP32-S3 robotic hand with high-dexterity manipulation (Crowdfunding)
The HW1 by Gesture Platforms is a 10-degree-of-freedom (DOF) high-dexterity robotic hand and wrist built around an ESP32-S3 wireless MCU. It’s primarily designed for researchers, educators, and hobbyists; it bridges the gap between basic DIY robotic hands and expensive industrial models. The device weighs just around 500 grams but can handle a 1kg dynamic load and a 3kg static load. It communicates via USB-C or Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a companion desktop app as well as Python and C++ SDKs for custom development.