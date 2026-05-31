news
WWW, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sharing Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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University of Toronto ☛ Our unusual system of "web home directories" for people
Because everyone's web home directory filesystem is in the same ZFS pool as their normal home directory filesystem, the web server still depends on all of our ZFS fileservers. Since our web server is reasonably active (also, also), it tends to react very rapidly to any NFS fileserver hiccups.
PS: The web home directory security decision predates me, so I don't know why it was made, but in my view it's a perfectly sensible decision. In general you should probably assume that your web server can be coaxed into reading and disclosing any Unix file that it has filesystem level access to. If you don't like the implications of this, you need to arrange for it to have access to fewer files. A dedicated set of filesystems is one relatively straightforward way to do that.
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James G ☛ Mitigating floods of posts in Artemis
This check is as follows: Artemis counts how many posts an author has published one each day they have published a post. For each day, in ascending order by publishing date, if the author has published more than three times the maximum number of posts they have published in a day up until that date (using a 30 day rolling window 1), and the author has published on more than two unique days in total (to prevent false positives), the author will be flagged for that day.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Web and Mobile Development Strategy Proposal
Executive Summary This proposal suggests restarting LibreOffice web, mobile, and cloud development by structuring the project into a set of independent initiatives.
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[Old] SysInfo Tools Software ☛ Migrate Gmail to ProtonMail – Complete How-To Guide
Whether you are a casual user or someone managing multiple accounts together, ensure complete data integrity with the step-by-step guides here. But before that, let’s have a brief understanding of the emails and other essential elements.
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[Old] SysTools Software Pvt Ltd ☛ Migrate Gmail to Proton Mail Account in a Hassle Way Manner
There are both manual and automated solutions available. Before we begin, let’s first do a one-on-one comparison of the two email service providers. It will help us determine why people choose ProtonMail over Gmail despite the latter’s superior storage in the free tier.
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[Old] Aryson Technolgies ☛ How to Migrate From Gmail to Proton Mail: A Step-by-Step Guide
Summary:-If you’re looking to move from Gmail to a more private and secure email service, Proton Mail is an excellent choice, as it’s built with features like end-to-end encryption and a zero-access architecture to keep your communications confidential. While Proton Mail offers an “Easy Switch” option, some users prefer more control over their data migration, and for this, the Aryson Gmail Backup Tool can securely transfer your Gmail emails, contacts, and calendars to your new Proton Mail account. This guide will walk you through the entire process, ensuring a smooth and complete transition to your new, privacy-focused inbox.
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[Old] Laurence de Jong ☛ Switching From Gmail to ProtonMail
There are many good reasons to switch from Gmail to another e-mail provider. I am very slowly trying to de-Google my life, but I’m not the person to go to the extreme and live with discomfort. One day I will use a phone without Android, hope that DuckDuckGo will support bubbles, and maybe convince the hundreds of YouTube creators I follow to switch to a decentralized alternative. Until then, I am trying my first steps by switching from Gmail to ProtonMail.
I found out about ProtonMail while it was still in beta in 2014. I created an account, looked around and thought: “Yes, this looks like another e-mail provider, but why should I change?”
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Education
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Rlang ☛ EuroBioC2026 Tidyomics Hackathon
The Tidyomics community is organising a hackathon during the pre-conference programme of EuroBioC2026 in Turku, Finland. The hackathon will take place on June 1-2, 2026, ahead of the main EuroBioC2026 conference on June 3-5, 2026.
This is a community event for people who build, use, teach, document, or are curious about tidy interfaces for omics data analysis in R. Whether you are a regular contributor or new to Tidyomics, the hackathon is a chance to meet collaborators, turn ideas into concrete issues, and make progress on packages, tutorials, and documentation together.
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Licensing / Legal
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The Register UK ☛ QEMU mulls relaxing AI contribution ban
The problem with code from AI assistants is its source – does the submitter have the legal right to contribute the code? Bonzini's take is that while there remain concerns around copyright and licensing, "what has shifted is the balance of risk."
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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The Register UK ☛ Wikipedia editors plot strike and banner sabotage after Wikimedia layoffs
Wikimedia's internal forums have turned into a running argument over how editors should respond. Some are calling for editing strikes, while others want volunteers to stop handling vandalism cleanup for a period of time. There have also been discussions about replacing fundraising banners with messages criticizing the layoffs.
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