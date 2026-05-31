WWW, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sharing Leftovers

Because everyone's web home directory filesystem is in the same ZFS pool as their normal home directory filesystem, the web server still depends on all of our ZFS fileservers. Since our web server is reasonably active (also, also), it tends to react very rapidly to any NFS fileserver hiccups.

PS: The web home directory security decision predates me, so I don't know why it was made, but in my view it's a perfectly sensible decision. In general you should probably assume that your web server can be coaxed into reading and disclosing any Unix file that it has filesystem level access to. If you don't like the implications of this, you need to arrange for it to have access to fewer files. A dedicated set of filesystems is one relatively straightforward way to do that.