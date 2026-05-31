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Armbian 26.5 Released with Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Builds, and More
Coming almost three months after Armbian 26.2, the Armbian 26.5 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including Arduino UNO Q (QRB2210), Mekotronics R58S2, NanoPC-T6 LTS Plus, Ariaboard Photonicat 2, EByte ECB41-PGE, NORCO EMB-3531, Cainiao CNIoT-CORE, SpacemiT MUSE Book, EasePi A2/R2, TQ-Systems TQMa8MPxS/TQMa93xxLA, Seeed reComputer devkits, and multiple Qidi X-series boards.
Armbian 26.5 sees kernel and U-Boot modernization across SoC families with support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series for Sunxi, Meson64, Rockchip64, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, SpacemiT, and UEFI edge targets, along with a new bleeding-edge branch that tracks the upcoming Linux 7.1 kernel series on Rockchip64 and Meson64 SoCs.