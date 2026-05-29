news
Linux Foundation Gets Paid by Slop and Plagiarism Companies, Linux Foundation Promotes and Lobbies for Slop and Plagiarism Companies
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux Foundation is developing a DNS system for AI agents [Ed: Linux Mark for sale; this isn't about Linux, it's about promoting malicious agenda of horrible companies]
According to the Linux Foundation, the number of autonomous AI agents is growing rapidly, but there is still a lack of a uniform infrastructure that allows these systems to identify and access one another. Many current solutions rely on centralized registration systems or fixed URL configurations. According to the organization, this limits interoperability between AI platforms and makes implementations less flexible.
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HPC Wire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces DNS-AID Project to Advance Decentralized AI Agent Discovery [Ed: Portraying Zemlin as a tech expert, which he clearly never was. Zemlin is not just a marketer for slop; he's paid by slop pushers to do this.]
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Linux Foundation Launches DNS-AID Protocol to Revolutionize AI Agent Connectivity [Ed: Scam legitimised using "Linux" brand]
The future architecture of the internet is being fundamentally rewritten, and the Linux Foundation has just laid the cornerstone. In a landmark announcement from San Francisco, the open-source consortium unveiled DNS for AI Discovery (DNS-AID), a groundbreaking protocol designed to allow autonomous artificial intelligence agents to locate, verify, and communicate with one another using the internet’s existing Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure.
Initially incubated by network security giant Infoblox, DNS-AID solves one of the most critical bottlenecks in the burgeoning “agentic web.” Until now, AI agents operated in isolated silos, forced to rely on fragile, hardcoded URLs or proprietary corporate registries to interact with external services. By mapping agent discovery directly into the DNS layer, the Linux Foundation has ensured that machine-to-machine communication remains decentralized, open, and resistant to monopolistic control by big tech conglomerates.
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Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ Linux Foundation Announces DNS-AID Project to Advance Decentralized AI Agent Discovery
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LinuxInsider ☛ Anthropic’s Mythos AI Finds Decades-Old Open-Source Bugs
Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation, noted in the foundation’s April comments on worsening open-source security problems that, since late last year, AI models have gained the ability to chain multiple vulnerabilities to create critical risks. This resulted in an influx of AI-generated security bug reports, overwhelming human maintainers.