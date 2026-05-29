The future architecture of the internet is being fundamentally rewritten, and the Linux Foundation has just laid the cornerstone. In a landmark announcement from San Francisco, the open-source consortium unveiled DNS for AI Discovery (DNS-AID), a groundbreaking protocol designed to allow autonomous artificial intelligence agents to locate, verify, and communicate with one another using the internet’s existing Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure.

Initially incubated by network security giant Infoblox, DNS-AID solves one of the most critical bottlenecks in the burgeoning “agentic web.” Until now, AI agents operated in isolated silos, forced to rely on fragile, hardcoded URLs or proprietary corporate registries to interact with external services. By mapping agent discovery directly into the DNS layer, the Linux Foundation has ensured that machine-to-machine communication remains decentralized, open, and resistant to monopolistic control by big tech conglomerates.