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The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse
I am turning 45 this year. In December. 45 was the age of Pep Guardiola when he embarked on a new challenge by taking over (not just as head coach but as manager) a club that had potential but not (yet) many trophies and prestige.
45 is an OK age. Not too young, not too old. Not inexperienced, not yet frail.
The final match of "the season" is about to kick off; it'll be a French winner versus this year's English leader (based on the PL). There are lots of positive headlines from the Red Devils in Manchester and also from the Blues, though the manager leaving along with key colleagues gives rise to concerns and bittersweet sadness like Alex Ferguson's departure from the Red Devils, leaving the whole club in "forever limbo" and no very major title (minor trophies only).
They say "life goes on" and after half a decade with Germany's leading club and years in Spain's (at the time) leading club he is ready to start a new challenge. Power to him! All the best! We saw him 6 days ago just 50 meters from our home.
To me, the near-term future is clear (I said the same in a blog post when I turned 40); I need to - not only want to - promote Software Freedom and justice. Those two concepts are connected and they also involve journalism, particularly exposing corruption. It's expensive to do so, but it must be done. If not us, then who? And if not right now, then when?
People who think they can just "tire down" activists are making flawed assumptions about motivation, attribution, attrition, and the power of collective goodwill. We now have barristers again. █
Image source: UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig - Manchester City FC