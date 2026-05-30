The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

original

The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 30, 2026,

updated May 30, 2026



Reposted from schestowitz.com

I am turning 45 this year. In December. 45 was the age of Pep Guardiola when he embarked on a new challenge by taking over (not just as head coach but as manager) a club that had potential but not (yet) many trophies and prestige.

45 is an OK age. Not too young, not too old. Not inexperienced, not yet frail.

The final match of "the season" is about to kick off; it'll be a French winner versus this year's English leader (based on the PL). There are lots of positive headlines from the Red Devils in Manchester and also from the Blues, though the manager leaving along with key colleagues gives rise to concerns and bittersweet sadness like Alex Ferguson's departure from the Red Devils, leaving the whole club in "forever limbo" and no very major title (minor trophies only).

They say "life goes on" and after half a decade with Germany's leading club and years in Spain's (at the time) leading club he is ready to start a new challenge. Power to him! All the best! We saw him 6 days ago just 50 meters from our home.

To me, the near-term future is clear (I said the same in a blog post when I turned 40); I need to - not only want to - promote Software Freedom and justice. Those two concepts are connected and they also involve journalism, particularly exposing corruption. It's expensive to do so, but it must be done. If not us, then who? And if not right now, then when?

People who think they can just "tire down" activists are making flawed assumptions about motivation, attribution, attrition, and the power of collective goodwill. We now have barristers again. █

Image source: UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig - Manchester City FC