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NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Officially Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.
NixOS 26.05 is also the last release to support the x86_64-darwin architecture for Nixpkgs, until the end of 2026. According to the devs, NixOS 26.11 will no longer support x86_64-darwin packages due to Apple’s deprecation of the platform and limited build infrastructure.