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Wine 11.10
The Wine development release 11.10 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 2.0.
- XPath support reimplemented without libxml2.
- More VBScript compatibility improvements.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.10.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.