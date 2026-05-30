news
Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (.NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, cockpit, firefox, flatpak, httpd, kernel, and kernel-rt), Debian (kernel, kitty, lemonldap-ng, nagios4, python-flask-httpauth, and roundcube), Fedora (CImg, gmic, haveged, jpegxl, kernel, libpng, mapserver, mingw-qt6-qtsvg, openbao, perl-Sereal, perl-Sereal-Decoder, perl-Sereal-Encoder, and podofo), Mageia (bind, graphicsmagick, microcode, nginx, packages, perl-Catalyst-Plugin-Authentication, perl-HTTP-Daemon, perl-IO-Compress, and thunderbird(-l10n)), SUSE (alloy, apache2, beets, bubblewrap, cups, docker-stable, ffmpeg-4, ffmpeg-7, firefox, google-osconfig-agent, patterns-glibc-hwcaps, podman, samba, thunderbird, trivy, xdg-desktop-portal, and xz), and Ubuntu (apache2, libreoffice, multipart, openjdk-17, openjdk-17-crac, openjdk-21, openjdk-21-crac, openjdk-25, openjdk-25-crac, openjdk-26, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, php8.1, php8.3, php8.4, php8.5, pyopenssl, python-pip, qtsvg-opensource-src, sed, and vim).
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Security Week ☛ In Other News: Convicted Felon Mobile Data Breach, FIFA World Cup Phishing, CISA Responds to Supply Chain Attacks
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Convicted Felon Mobile exposes customer data, phishers target the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CISA responds to recent supply chain attacks.
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Support for Istio 1.28 ends on the 28th of June, 2026
According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.28 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.30 in this case). Istio 1.30 was released on the 18th of May, 2026, and support for 1.28 will end on the 28th of June, 2026.
At that point we will stop back-porting fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.28, so we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.30). If you don’t do this you may put yourself in the position of having to do a major upgrade on a short timeframe to pick up a critical fix.A particularly annoying set of bugs with the layer docker crept in. We're releasing a fix as soon as possible. We recommend waiting for the fix.
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Security Week ☛ Charter Communications Data Breach Could Impact Nearly 5 Million
The notorious ShinyHunters extortion group leaked over 42 million records allegedly stolen from Charter in April.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Federal audit reveals NIST’s NVD is plagued by poor planning and duplication
A report from the Commerce Inspector General details how mismanagement allowed a backlog of 27,000 unprocessed security flaws to grow unchecked, while the agency duplicated work with a similar CISA program.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Aligning on Machine-Readable Signals as the Foundation for Due Diligence