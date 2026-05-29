news
Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Proprietary Stacks and Apache Spark
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Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces optimized Ubuntu images for TPU virtual machines by Google Cloud
Today, Canonical and Google Cloud announced the availability of certified Ubuntu images for Google’s Cloud TPU Virtual Machines, which are included by default when setting up the VMs.
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Ubuntu ☛ VMware hypervisor deployment using MAAS
However, ESXi (the VMware hypervisor) provisioning is often handled separately. Hosts are installed using VMware tooling, custom scripts, or automations that are designed to deploy ESXi onto the machine. These workflows are effective in isolation, but they don’t always integrate with how the rest of the physical infrastructure is tracked and managed.
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Ubuntu ☛ Migrating from Apache Spark 3 to Spark 4
The purpose of this guide is to highlight the key differences between Apache Spark 3 and Spark 4, and provide advice on how to plan a migration. Let’s get started.
More here:
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Google, Canonical team up to certify Ubuntu images for TPU VMs
Google Cloud customers spinning up new Tensor Processing Unit VMs for AI workloads will notice something different beginning today, as Canonical has finally released certified Ubuntu images for TPU instances going all the way back to 2023’s v5e.
Canonical and Google announced the release of certified Ubuntu images for TPU VMs in a press release penned by Canonical’s public cloud alliance director Hugo Huang today. Huang noted in the statement that certified Ubuntu images for TPU7x, v6e, v5p, and v5e are now the default whenever a TPU VM is created in Google Compute Engine.