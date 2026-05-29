Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Proprietary Stacks and Apache Spark

Google Cloud customers spinning up new Tensor Processing Unit VMs for AI workloads will notice something different beginning today, as Canonical has finally released certified Ubuntu images for TPU instances going all the way back to 2023’s v5e.

Canonical and Google announced the release of certified Ubuntu images for TPU VMs in a press release penned by Canonical’s public cloud alliance director Hugo Huang today. Huang noted in the statement that certified Ubuntu images for TPU7x, v6e, v5p, and v5e are now the default whenever a TPU VM is created in Google Compute Engine.