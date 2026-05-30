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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 30, 2026



Quoting: Fairphone 6 long-term usage report 1 —

When it comes to Android, I'm starting to realize that there's a ceiling, and you will asymptotically be trying to reach it. Not a very high, lofty ceiling at that. Nope. The mobile operating system is hectic and annoying and becoming more and more so every day. My Fairphone 6 first long-term report is the best evidence I have so far. On one hand, you get this European phone, promising sustainability and peace to its users, if they are willing to pay a bit more for the hardware. But then, on the other, the operating system is every bit as crude as it can be, and the illusion of the separation bubble evaporates. The vanilla experience is meh.

I do have to focus a bit on the phone side. The early patches did deliver lots of improvements. But since, nope. In fact, Android 16 is totally average. The big yellow Switch button still has no "None" function, which would probably be my big gripe when it comes to the hardware. Other than that, it works as you expect. Fast, cool, with okay battery time, okay camera, okayish sounds. Solid plus. In the philosophical scope of things of who you give your money to, Fairphone is as good choice as any, perhaps even better. But that Android will be the thorn in your side, don't you forget that. Fairphone wise, so far so good. Otherwise, whatever, man. I shall keep you updated. Perhaps I ought to try e/OS? Indeed.