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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ iptables Command in Linux: Manage Firewall Rules
Manage GNU/Linux firewall rules with iptables. This guide covers tables and chains, listing rules, allowing and blocking ports and IP addresses, setting default policies, and saving rules across reboots.
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 26.04
In this guide, we will walk you through how to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 26.04. MariaDB is a free, open-source relational database management system that serves as a replacement for MySQL, offering better performance, improved flexibility, and enhanced reliability.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Your team spends hours fighting with Surveillance Giant Google Docs version conflicts and data privacy concerns.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Many people trust commercial VPN providers with their traffic, but these services often log data, share it with third parties, or block business-specific routes.
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Google Hey Hi (AI) has finally decided to setup snapper on Debian forky with btrfs root
The core hack proposed by Surveillance Giant Google Hey Hi (AI) Assistant was Navigating the EFI layer.
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Matt Fantinel ☛ A pilot for your CSS carousels
The idea is that you build your own carousel (with HTML/CSS, however you want to build it), and then add Carousel Pilot to it so that it can... pilot it. It's a great way to add progressive enhancement to whatever you're working on: make something that works well enough with just HTML and CSS, and if JavaScript is available, you can add actual functionality to it!
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HowTo Geek ☛ Stop memorizing two sets of commands—these 7 work on Windows and Linux
From file management to networking, you can find many commands in common.