Rocky Linux 9.8 launches with improved security and multiple package updates

The Image Builder in this release now allows you to create WSL2 images and inject Kickstart files when building ISOs while also handling advanced disk partitioning. It also removes the separate /boot partition for system images like AWS and KVM. The Image Builder in Rocky Linux is a really handy tool that compiles custom operating system images for various platforms. Red Hat first introduced it upstream during the RHEL 8 cycle, and Rocky Linux developers have marked it generally available since Rocky Linux 8.4.

Moving on to the system packages, this release introduces OpenSSH 9.9 to replace the older version 8.7, offering many security fixes. Developers also gain access to MariaDB 11.8, Node.js 24, Ruby 4.0, and PostgreSQL 18 for building modern web applications. Here's the rest of the software updates that ship with this release...