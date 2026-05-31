Making programs with some sort of GUI (or TUI) has been a bit unsatisfactory for me for a very long time now. Libraries come and go, trends come and go. You constantly have to chase upstream's new decisions and adjust your code. Sometimes you don't agree with upstream's decisions at all and then you have to find a new framework. It's a bit tiring. It's not rare that I keep my projects alive for 5 or 10 years or more, and a lot can change in that time.

So, after last Advent of Code in late December 2025, I decided to start making my own TUI framework. This wasn't an easy decision, because I knew that it was going to be a lot of work. I looked for alternatives but couldn't find any that I liked -- or that were fast enough. Performance really appears to have tanked lately, with some frameworks requiring two seconds just to initialize.

This blog post is nothing but a little tour of the current state of movwin, because I've decided that I won't publish this code for now. The situation isn't too great at the moment: Everything I publish will get sucked up by an "AI" company and then they will sell it, disregarding any licensed attached to the code. I'm not okay with that.