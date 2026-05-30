Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Internet Society

From Email to Case Study: What We Learned About Connecting Refugee Communities in Just One Year

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 30, 2026

two people discussing

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)

  
Reality check

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Proprietary Stacks and Apache Spark

  
latest from Canonical/Ubuntu sites

 
Articles About Ubuntu Workshop Tool

  
Ubuntu Workshop Tool coverage

 
Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

  
Rocky Linux 10.2 Linux distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws

  
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer

 
Fedora Atomic is what Linux looks like when it stops trying to impress Linux users

  
People arrive on Linux for a huge range of reasons

 
Stop using Linux Mint—Fedora Atomic is safer

  
Linux Mint has a reputation as the best distro newcomers switching to Linux

 
Rocky Linux 9.8 launches with improved security and multiple package updates

  
Rocky Linux 9.8 is now available for a wide range of platforms, as usual

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and some non-GNU/Linux stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, Arduino, ESP32

  
hardware projects/products

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks from PCLOS Magazine

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 Beta 2 Released

  
This week the team continued getting Plasma 6.7 in great shape for release

 
Fairphone 6 long-term usage report 1

  
Fairphone is one such formula

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Foundation Gets Paid by Slop and Plagiarism Companies, Linux Foundation Promotes and Lobbies for Slop and Plagiarism Companies

  
Linux Mark for sale

 
PCLinuxOS Magazine Articles About PCLinuxOS

  
by Alessandro Ebersol (Agent Smith) and more

 
First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

  
The first Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) snapshot ISO image is now available for download for early adopters and application developers who want to test drive their apps against the new toolchain.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
ZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, GhostBSD and More

  
BSD leftovers

 
Slop Boosters That Financially Control Linux Foundation Harm Linux Kernel

  
2 more links about it

 
Standards: Twisting Opposition to Microsoft's OOXML Corruption as "Hate Campaign", OpenPGP Email Summit in Review

  
a pair of articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
KDE and GNOME GSoC: KeepSecret and GNOME Crosswords

  
Google-controlled work

 
GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3, a look at coreutils (chmod)

  
GNU leftovers

 
Education: Frikkin Lasers Contest, curl up 2026, and AsiaBSDCon 2026 Recap

  
mostly events

 
Applications: SMPlayer and LLVM in EasyOS

  
updates from BK this week

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Games: Unreal, Godot, Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming picks

 
End of Fedora 42, IBM Red Hat Promoting Lots of Plagiarism/Slop

  
from redhat.com mostly

 
Release of Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1

  
Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1 is out

 
Gentoo developer Michał Górny on the Gentoo GNU/Linux Goals and Purpose

  
Gentoo developer Michał Górny has detailed new post

 
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

  
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices, as well as various other improvements.

 
Biology is Better Than Modern Tech [original]

  
The most incredible things are biological, not mechanical

 
LLM Slop is Banned in Tux Machines [original]

  
Linuxiac is basically somewhat of a hybrid slopfarm at this point

 
12 Days of Shell [original]

  
We already have an abundance of food for them - enough to last 2-3 years to come

 
Happy Birthday to Dad [original]

  
Next year it'll be "the big 80"

 
Android Leftovers

  
8 built-in Android features that started their life as standalone apps

 
These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared

  
These distros were people's first Linux installs

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Fedora: Reports, Development, and Infrastructure

  
Fedora leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
WordPress at 23; Did your editor font go default serif on WordPress 7.0?

  
WordPress news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security and Microsoft's Latest Attempt to Hide Holes by Banning the Messenger

  
typical Microsoft

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Kernel Space: Nvidia Vera CPU, LWN on Linux, and Slop

  
mostly Linux

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Snapping, Pitivi, and Gitg Port to GTK4

  
GSoC projects and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)

  
hardware picks

 
Mozilla: Firefox "Smart Window", Lobbying in Politics, and Firefox Tooling Announcements

  
Firefox and more

 
Red Hat Official Sites on Slop and RHEL

  
latest in redhat.com

 
Game From 1989 Published 3.7 Decades Late, Speculation Bubble (Slop) Drives Up Steam Deck OLED Price to Almost $1,000

  
gaming leftovers

 
Applications: dtg and checking a new virtual private server (VPS)

  
GNU/Linux comand line tips

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Is it time to move from Windows to Linux?

  
I still program on Windows as well as on Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi OS (Debian)

 
ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not

  
They are often hailed for their great compatibility with Linux

 
ODF vs OOXML, an issue that should never have existed

  
Whenever we address the contrast between ODF and OOXML

 
Best mid-range tablet runs simultaneously with Android and Linux in review

  
Thanks to the integrated "Linux Lab" environment, the Honor MagicPad 4 allows seamless switching between Android and Linux without rebooting

 
OviOS Linux 6 makes the switch from SysV to systemd

  
Following the unavoidable shift in the Linux ecosystem, OviOS 6 drops SysV and moves to systemd

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release...

 
8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too

  
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot

 
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

  
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

  
NVIDIA 610 graphics driver is now available for download with support for new Vulkan extensions, support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices, and more.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Hytale, No Man's Sky, and More

  
the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
BSD and GNU Leftovers

  
3 stories

 
Our Site's Policy on Polite Language [original]

  
we need to keep the material accessible in the lingual sense

 
Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

  
Calibre 9.9 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, updated and improved WolneLektury store, and new news sources.

 
5 Months Pass So Fast [original]

  
At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime

 
COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

  
COSMIC 1.0.14 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Store, and COSMIC Applets.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Home can now use what cameras see as automation starters, Android widget improved

 
New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice

  
LibreOffice is a desktop application, and we will continue making it

 
Linux On Android Provides Inexpensive, Powerful Computing

  
Rather than trying to install a mobile-oriented Linux distribution (such as postmarketOS)

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Archanoxy – Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution

  
Archanoxy is an Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution aimed at penetration testing, security auditing, and terminal-first workflows

 
Krita 5.3.2 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.2 and 6.0.2

 
LWN Coverage of the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
latest articles

 
openSUSE "terms of site" raise complaints about age restrictions

  
age restriction seems to have been added

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

  
A new stable Steam Client update is now available with better support for Valve’s new Steam Controller on Linux, as well as improvements to in-game overlay, Steam Input, and Remote Play.