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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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Portfolio Manager - portfolio valuation and analytics application - LinuxLinks
Portfolio Manager is a portfolio valuation and analytics application written mainly in Go, with a web interface for end users.
It’s designed for tracking personal portfolios across equities, foreign exchange, commodities, cash, corporate and government bonds, and cryptocurrencies. The software fetches market data from free sources, stores portfolio and reference data locally, and includes integrations with Gemini and Model Context Protocol for LLM-assisted analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Wfuzz - web application fuzzer and Python library for security assessments - LinuxLinks
Wfuzz is a web application fuzzer and Python library for security assessments.
It works by replacing FUZZ keywords in HTTP requests with payload values, which makes it useful for testing parameters, forms, authentication fields, directories, files, cookies, headers, and other request components. The project also includes companion tools for payload generation and encoding, giving testers a flexible toolkit for manual and semi-automatic web application testing.
This is free and open source software.
CircuitJS1 Desktop Mod - offline desktop adaptation - LinuxLinks
CircuitJS1 Desktop Mod is an offline desktop adaptation of the CircuitJS1 electronic circuit simulator.
It packages the browser-based simulator as a standalone application using a modified NW.js runtime, giving Linux users a way to build, inspect, and visualize electronic circuits without needing to run the simulator in a web browser. The project is aimed at educational use rather than real-world circuit design, and it provides downloadable builds for Linux alongside other desktop platforms.
This is free and open source software.
Kite TUI - terminal-based reader for Kagi News - LinuxLinks
Kite TUI is a terminal-based reader for Kagi News.
It loads the public Kagi News category index, fetches category RSS feeds, and lets you browse the latest summaries from a keyboard-driven text interface. The program is aimed at users who want a fast, distraction-free way to read Kagi’s curated news without opening a web browser.
This is free and open source software.
wayshot - screenshot tool for wayland compositors - LinuxLinks
wayshot is a native screenshot utility for Wayland systems that target wlroots-based compositors such as sway and river.
It provides a command line tool for taking full-screen, output-specific, window, and region captures, with support for clipboard use and other capture-related workflows on modern Wayland desktops.
This is free and open source software.
MINISFORUM M2 Intel Panther Lake Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
The Minisforum Elite Mini M2 is a compact mini PC built around Intel’s Panther Lake platform. In this series, I’ll explore the machine in detail from a Linux perspective, looking at hardware support, installation, power consumption, performance, thermals, noise, and everyday usability. I’ll also compare the M2 with a range of other mini PCs to see where it excels, where it falls short, and whether it’s a good choice for Linux users.
The M2 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 356H, a 16-core, 16-thread processor. It has dual DDR5 SODIMM slots, dual M.2 storage, Wi-Fi 7, dual 2.5GbE, and USB4. Its headline feature is local AI acceleration, with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 90 TOPS combined NPU and GPU AI performance.
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Minisforum M2.
I’ll compare it with seven mini PCs and two desktop machines: Minisforum MS-02 Ultra (“Core Ultra 9 285HX”), the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H (“Core Ultra 9 285H”), Bosgame M4 Plus Ryzen 9 7940HS (“Ryzen 9 7940HS”), Minisforum UM890 Pro with Ryzen 9 8945HS (“Ryzen 9 8945HS”), Minisforum AI X1 Pro with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (“Ryzen AI 9 HX 370”), ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-255H with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor (“Core Ultra 7 255H”), DreamQuest Intel N100 (“N100”), and desktop machines with i5-10400 and i5-12400F processors.
OpenCircuits - web-based digital circuit and logic designer - LinuxLinks
OpenCircuits is a web-based digital circuit and logic designer that provides an interactive environment for building and exploring digital logic designs in the browser.
It’s aimed at people who want an accessible way to sketch, test, and refine circuits online for education, study, or hobbyist experimentation.
This is free and open source software.
Canutin - personal finance application - LinuxLinks
Canutin is a personal finance application for tracking money data without relying on a hosted finance platform.
It provides a desktop interface for bringing together financial records and monitoring them over time, with a workflow that’s closer to a private personal ledger than an online budgeting service.
This is free and open source software.