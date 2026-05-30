Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

Portfolio Manager is a portfolio valuation and analytics application written mainly in Go, with a web interface for end users.

It’s designed for tracking personal portfolios across equities, foreign exchange, commodities, cash, corporate and government bonds, and cryptocurrencies. The software fetches market data from free sources, stores portfolio and reference data locally, and includes integrations with Gemini and Model Context Protocol for LLM-assisted analysis.

This is free and open source software.