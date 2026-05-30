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Shelly 2.3.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Gets Downgrade UI, Flatpak Repair
Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.
This release also improves the CLI version with a proper event-driven rewrite, adds Build Date, Install As, and Required By sections in the package detail views for richer at-a-glance information, adds a “Remove” button to Recommendations, and adds support for Catalan, Portuguese, Turkish, and Brazilian Portuguese translations.