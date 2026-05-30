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Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders
Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.
Marknote is a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) markdown and note-taking app that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. Marknote is built with KDE’s Kirigami framework. By default, Marknote saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.