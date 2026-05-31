Best Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

Armbian 26.5 Released with Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Builds, and More

Coming almost three months after Armbian 26.2, the Armbian 26.5 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including Arduino UNO Q (QRB2210), Mekotronics R58S2, NanoPC-T6 LTS Plus, Ariaboard Photonicat 2, EByte ECB41-PGE, NORCO EMB-3531, Cainiao CNIoT-CORE, SpacemiT MUSE Book, EasePi A2/R2, TQ-Systems TQMa8MPxS/TQMa93xxLA, Seeed reComputer devkits, and multiple Qidi X-series boards.

Shelly 2.3.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Gets Downgrade UI, Flatpak Repair

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.

Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default for Stage 1

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment series, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

The toolchain has been uploaded on April 30th, and as expected, the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshots are, of course, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which arrived last month on April 23rd. This means that the first Ubuntu 26.10 snapshot is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and uses the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

LinuxGizmos.com

Alinx HEA13 combines AMD Virtex UltraScale+ VU13P FPGA and NVIDIA Jetson Thor

The Alinx HEA13 combines an AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA with support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules. The platform links the FPGA and Jetson module through a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface for applications such as robotics, industrial vision, edge AI, and compute acceleration.

Sixfab AI HAT+ and Edge AI Expansion Board add DEEPX acceleration to Raspberry Pi 5

Sixfab has unveiled two Raspberry Pi 5 expansion products based on DEEPX NPUs: the AI HAT+ and the Edge AI Expansion Board. Both platforms are designed to accelerate computer vision workloads locally on Raspberry Pi 5 systems, but they target different deployment scenarios.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2026

calculator and pen

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Officially Released with GNOME 50, systemd by Default

  
NixOS 26.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.18 LTS, systemd by default, GNOME 50, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Linux Foundation Gets Paid by Slop and Plagiarism Companies, Linux Foundation Promotes and Lobbies for Slop and Plagiarism Companies

  
Linux Mark for sale

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Proprietary Stacks and Apache Spark

  
latest from Canonical/Ubuntu sites

 
First Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot Is Now Available for Download

  
The first Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) snapshot ISO image is now available for download for early adopters and application developers who want to test drive their apps against the new toolchain.

 
The Next Ten Years: Promoting Software Freedom, Exposing Abuse [original]

  
To me, the near-term future is clear (I said the same in a blog post when I turned 40); I need to – not only want to – promote Software Freedom and justice. Those two concepts are connected and they also involve journalism, particularly exposing corruption. It’s expensive to do so, but it must be done. If not us, then who? And if not right now, then when?

 
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws

  
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating


  
 


 
Acer’s launching a Linux handheld for streaming your PC games

  
The Acer Nitro Blaze Link might run on Linux, but it’s no Steam Deck

 
Windows won the desktop by being compatible with everything, but that's starting to look like a drawback

  
When comparing Windows, macOS, and Linux, Microsoft's offering has one gigantic advantage

 
DistroSea lets users run 50+ Linux distros without installing

  
DistroSea, a browser-based platform hosting over 50 Linux distributions and 500 versions

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Armbian 26.5 Released with Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Builds, and More [\]

  
Armbian 26.5 Linux distribution based on Debian and designed for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards and various other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and FOSS

 
IBM: GNOME and Fedora/Red Hat Reviewing (Censoring) 'Apps'

  
centralised "stores"

 
Audiocasts/Shows: How DreamWorks Uses GNU/Linux and Linux Supply Chain How-To

  
2 new shows

 
GNU/Linux Handheld Consoles for Games

  
3 stories

 
IBM Faux-Community Elections: Interviews with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw), Diego Herrera (dherrera), Carl George (carlwgeorge), and Troy Dawson (tdawson)

  
4 new interviews

 
PCs and Laptops With Ubuntu GNU/Linux

  
two new examples

 
Another New GNU/Linux Handheld for Gaming

  
a pair of articles

 
Shelly 2.3.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Gets Downgrade UI, Flatpak Repair

  
Shelly 2.3.2 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with a brand-new downgrade UI, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, and other changes.

 
Marknote 1.6 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Adds Initial Support for Sub-Folders

  
Marknote 1.6 open-source WYSIWYG note-taking application is now available for download with new features and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Linux, Devices, and Open Hardware

  
4 stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Standards, and Open Data

  
FOSS leftovers

 
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Free Software Directory Meeting, GNUtrition, GNU Unifont, and More

  
GNU and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Games: Godot, Humble Bundles, Playstack, and Price Hikes

  
gaming leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news and patches

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Applications: Marknote, Gedit, and Nesbitt

  
KDE, GNOME, and more

 
Red Hat: Confidentiality Promises, Virtual Machines, OpenShift, and Fedora/F44 Elections Interviews

  
Fedora and more

 
IBM Red Hat Keeps Promoting Slop Plagiarism Like Crazy, Then Says Developers Aren't Allowed to Put Slop in Flathub

  
double standards much?

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Update

  
GNOME leftovers

 
Wine 11.10

  
The Wine development release 11.10 is now available.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer

 
Fedora Atomic is what Linux looks like when it stops trying to impress Linux users

  
People arrive on Linux for a huge range of reasons

 
Stop using Linux Mint—Fedora Atomic is safer

  
Linux Mint has a reputation as the best distro newcomers switching to Linux

 
Rocky Linux 9.8 launches with improved security and multiple package updates

  
Rocky Linux 9.8 is now available for a wide range of platforms, as usual

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and some non-GNU/Linux stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, Arduino, ESP32

  
hardware projects/products

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks from PCLOS Magazine

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 Beta 2 Released

  
This week the team continued getting Plasma 6.7 in great shape for release

 
Fairphone 6 long-term usage report 1

  
Fairphone is one such formula

 
Linux Foundation Leverages Openwashing to Pump Up the Pyramid Scheme of Circular Financing by NVIDIA et al (Accounting Fraud)

  
Reality check

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Articles About Ubuntu Workshop Tool

  
Ubuntu Workshop Tool coverage

 
PCLinuxOS Magazine Articles About PCLinuxOS

  
by Alessandro Ebersol (Agent Smith) and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
ZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, GhostBSD and More

  
BSD leftovers

 
Slop Boosters That Financially Control Linux Foundation Harm Linux Kernel

  
2 more links about it

 
Standards: Twisting Opposition to Microsoft's OOXML Corruption as "Hate Campaign", OpenPGP Email Summit in Review

  
a pair of articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
KDE and GNOME GSoC: KeepSecret and GNOME Crosswords

  
Google-controlled work

 
GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3, a look at coreutils (chmod)

  
GNU leftovers

 
Education: Frikkin Lasers Contest, curl up 2026, and AsiaBSDCon 2026 Recap

  
mostly events

 
Applications: SMPlayer and LLVM in EasyOS

  
updates from BK this week

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Games: Unreal, Godot, Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming picks

 
End of Fedora 42, IBM Red Hat Promoting Lots of Plagiarism/Slop

  
from redhat.com mostly

 
Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

  
Rocky Linux 10.2 Linux distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
Release of Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1

  
Qubes OS 4.3.1-rc1 is out

 
Gentoo developer Michał Górny on the Gentoo GNU/Linux Goals and Purpose

  
Gentoo developer Michał Górny has detailed new post

 
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

  
Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices, as well as various other improvements.

 
Biology is Better Than Modern Tech [original]

  
The most incredible things are biological, not mechanical

 
LLM Slop is Banned in Tux Machines [original]

  
Linuxiac is basically somewhat of a hybrid slopfarm at this point

 
12 Days of Shell [original]

  
We already have an abundance of food for them - enough to last 2-3 years to come

 
Happy Birthday to Dad [original]

  
Next year it'll be "the big 80"

 
Android Leftovers

  
8 built-in Android features that started their life as standalone apps

 
These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared

  
These distros were people's first Linux installs

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles