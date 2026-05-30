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Programming Leftovers
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Thinking inside the box: RcppArmadillo 15.2.7-1 on CRAN: Micro Upstream Update
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra and scientific computing. It aims towards a good balance between speed and ease of use, has a syntax deliberately close to Matlab, and is useful for algorithm development directly in C++, or quick conversion of research code into production environments. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 1272 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 46.6 million times (per the partial logs from the cloud mirrors of CRAN), and the CSDA paper (preprint / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 693 times according to Google Scholar.
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R / R-Script
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Rlang ☛ Behavior-Driven Development in R Shiny: Asserting Outcomes with Then Steps
This article is the 3rd part of a series on writing BDD specifications for Shiny applications. We’ve built a data submission form, managed preconditions with Given steps, and modeled user interactions with When steps.
Read the previous articles to get full context, or continue here to focus on writing Then steps.
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Java/Golang
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University of Toronto ☛ The Go language server can do some impressive code navigation
For reasons outside the scope of this entry, I recently dug into how the Go runtime did (Unix) signal handling on 64-bit x86 Linux. When I undertook this quest, I decided that the easiest way to navigate through the code of the Go runtime was to use the code navigation features exposed by the standard Go language server, gopls. In the process I was surprised by just how good its code navigation was, even in the Go runtime.
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