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IBM Red Hat Keeps Promoting Slop Plagiarism Like Crazy, Then Says Developers Aren't Allowed to Put Slop in Flathub
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Red Hat Official ☛ 10 essential reads to optimize performance, security, and ROI in the AI era [Ed: Slop promotions from Red Hat, as usual]
The preview release of Claude Mythos presents a dual reality for IT leaders: a significant tool for frontier-model code analysis and a potential system for industrialized cyberattacks. This article breaks down how a recent Anthropic scan uncovered a 23-year-old vulnerability in the Linux kernel—and why panic is the wrong response. Read this in-depth breakdown from Red Hat product security to see how real-world context, baseline configurations like SELinux, and proactive triage turn an overwhelming wave of AI-generated bug reports into a manageable, Low severity reality. Discover why the ultimate defense against AI-driven threats isn't just more automation, but the human expertise and upstream curation backing your enterprise platform.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Flathub moves to ban nearly all apps and submissions made with generative AI | GamingOnLinux [Ed: And meanwhile IBM Red Hat is promoting this sort of garbage itself]
Flathub, one of the most popular ways to grab applications on Linux, has a newly updated generative AI policy - where it's pretty much all banned. However, there is an exception noted for "mature, well-maintained projects" but it's not a guarantee.