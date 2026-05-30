FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Free Software Directory Meeting, GNUtrition, GNU Unifont, and More

A test release of GNUtrition, 0.33.0rc4, is now available. GNUtrition is free nutrition analysis software. The USDA Food and Nutrient Database for Dietary Studies (FNDDS) is used as the source of food nutrient information.

This release improves how user ages are stored and used by GNUtrition. You no longer need to manually update your age every year on (or near) your birthday. Thankfully, no database changes/migrations are necessary for this, you just need to enter your birthday and you will be good to go!