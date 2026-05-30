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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Free Software Directory Meeting, GNUtrition, GNU Unifont, and More
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 29, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 29 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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GNU ☛ gnutrition @ Savannah: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc4
A test release of GNUtrition, 0.33.0rc4, is now available. GNUtrition is free nutrition analysis software. The USDA Food and Nutrient Database for Dietary Studies (FNDDS) is used as the source of food nutrient information.
This release improves how user ages are stored and used by GNUtrition. You no longer need to manually update your age every year on (or near) your birthday. Thankfully, no database changes/migrations are necessary for this, you just need to enter your birthday and you will be good to go!
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Barry Kauler ☛ unifont package removed
Chasing ways to reduce the size of the Easy download .img file, posted earlier about reducing the size of the 'libllvm19' package: [...]
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Ben Werdmuller ☛ "The protocol world has been trying to solve the problem of how to leave, and the next step is working on how we can stay together."
Pairing subsidiarity with solidarity is smart. The former is the liberartian-esque idea we know: that a larger entity should not affect the freedom of a smaller entity. But that’s where many projects end. Here, solidarity covers the social contract we all have with each other; something that pure libertarianism often pretends doesn’t or shouldn’t exist.
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Connected Places ☛ FR#164 – The Pope on Defederation – Connected Places
The same logic shows up again when the encyclical turns to data, where Leo places data under what Catholic doctrine calls the universal destination of goods, the principle that the world’s resources are given for everyone’s use, not a few. “Data is the product of many contributors and should not be treated as something to be sold off or entrusted to a select few,” but managed “as a common or shared good.” The encyclical sharpens this into a description of data-colonialism, data as “the new rare earths of power”. The task the Pope sees ahead is “restoring to individuals not only the data that describes them, but also the ability to decide how it is used, by whom and for whose benefit.” Compare this to Bluesky’s original atproto announcement: “A person’s online identity should not be owned by corporations with no accountability to their users. With the AT Protocol, you can move your account from one provider to another without losing any of your data or social graph.”