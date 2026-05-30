Linux, Devices, and Open Hardware

Each sensor stores two values per hour in the statistics table. state is the raw meter reading. sum is HA's cumulative total, computed from the deltas between readings. When a total_increasing sensor blinks out and back, sum gets corrupted — but state is almost always still fine. So you trust state and rebuild sum to match.

Stop HA and back up the DB first — you're editing prod. Then: find the broken row, read its numbers, plug them into the fix.