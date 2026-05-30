news
Linux, Devices, and Open Hardware
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Devices
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Garrit Franke ☛ Fixing corrupted Home Assistant energy statistics
Each sensor stores two values per hour in the statistics table. state is the raw meter reading. sum is HA's cumulative total, computed from the deltas between readings. When a total_increasing sensor blinks out and back, sum gets corrupted — but state is almost always still fine. So you trust state and rebuild sum to match.
Stop HA and back up the DB first — you're editing prod. Then: find the broken row, read its numbers, plug them into the fix.
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Michael Forney ☛ Patching my guitar amp's firmware
I’m having a lot of fun with reverse engineering lately, so when I was looking over the service manual for my guitar amp, a Yamaha THR10c, and saw references to a UART header in the schematic, I got excited. I wondered if anything cool was hiding in there. Next to it was a JTAG header. I knew next to nothing about JTAG, but had heard the name before associated with hardware hacking, so maybe that would be useful as well.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Petros CH32H417M Alef – A Raspberry Pi Pico-sized RISC-V USB 3.0 camera board
XPU Labs’ Petros CH32H417M Alef is a Raspberry Pi Pico-sized board based on the WCH CH32H417M RISC-V USB 3.0 microcontroller and taking a 2MP OV2640 camera module through the MCU’s digital image interface (DVP). The board comes with 896KB SRAM and 960KB Flash from the WCH microcontroller, two 20-pin GPIO headers following the Raspberry Pi Pico’s pinout, a 6-pin SWD and UART6 header for debugging, and a Reset button.
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Olimex ☛ USB-LTE4G-EU for reliable 4G LTE Connectivity in IoT and Industrial Applications across Europe
USB-LTE4G-EU is Reliable 4G LTE USB Modem and delivers reliable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient cellular connectivity for IoT, M2M, industrial automation, telemetry, POS terminals, remote monitoring, and embedded systems.
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