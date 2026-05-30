news
Games: Godot, Humble Bundles, Playstack, and Price Hikes
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Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 beta 4
Locked and loaded
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get lots of great games across multiple recent Humble Bundles | GamingOnLinux
Need new games for the weekend or the coming summer to stay out of the burning sun? There's quite a few new Humble Bundles that launched recently.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The owners of Fandom and Gamespot want to acquire Balatro publisher Playstack | GamingOnLinux
Playstack who published the likes of Balatro, Abiotic Factor and VOID/BREAKER are about to be sold off to the Integrated Media Company group. The deal notes they will be under VantageCo Limited, which is a subsidiary of the Integrated Media Company for a deal of £112.4 million (around 151.47 USD).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dusklight the reimplementation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess gets a major update | GamingOnLinux
Dusklight (originally called Dusk) is an open source reimplementation of the classic Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. They changed the name earlier in May, after speaking with New Blood Interactive publisher of the retro FPS Dusk. Thankfully it seems the discussion was a positive one with no major problems so it's now just Dusklight.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pilot a customizable hovercraft in SCAD, a post‑apocalyptic roguelite bullet heaven | GamingOnLinux
Mow down hordes of zombies in a customizable hovercraft in SCAD, a fresh Early Access post‑apocalyptic roguelite bullet heaven. Note: a key was sent to GamingOnLinux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Planet Zoo 2 announced to release in October with a deeper conservation focus | GamingOnLinux
Planet Zoo 2 has now been officially revealed by Frontier Developments with pre-orders live for release on October 13th. The developers say that this big sequel will including both aquatic and flying species, alongside a deeper conservation focus.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney throws shade at Valve / Gabe Newell for Steam Deck pricing | GamingOnLinux
Outspoken Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has recently taken to social media to throw shade at Valve / Gabe Newell over the new Steam Deck pricing. Sweeney hasn't exactly been a fan of Valve for some time, especially in recent years with the launch of the Epic Games Store.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ You can now dim the Steam Controller LED plus other Steam changes in a fresh Beta | GamingOnLinux
Valve continue their rapid iteration on improvements and fixes to Steam and the Steam Controller, with a fresh Beta update out.