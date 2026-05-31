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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2026



Quoting: DistroSea lets users run 50+ Linux distros without installing - Notebookcheck News —

After Microsoft decided that many perfectly functional Windows 10 PCs should not be eligible for Windows 11, affected users were left weighing their options. While Windows 10 continues to work, its free Extended Security Updates (ESU) program is scheduled to end on October 13, 2026, prompting some users to consider alternatives such as Linux.

For newcomers, however, choosing a Linux distribution can be overwhelming. Instead of downloading multiple ISO files, creating bootable drives, or live USBs, and testing each option individually, users can now experiment with different Linux distributions directly from a web browser using a platform called DistroSea.