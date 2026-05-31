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Server for a Purpose and Discussion of Quarkos
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Server
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Jeremy Cherfas ☛ A Server for a Purpose
A little while ago, I decided that I would really like a better webmentions experience on this site. I’m currently indebted to Pelle Wasserman’s app to collect them for me and deliver them here, which I appreciate very much, but my effort to understand how I might improve the presentation, for example by separating and grouping the various kinds of reaction, taught me only that I have far too much to learn about doing that in a browser. So I turned my attention back to a plugin that I last looked at (checks notes) nine years ago.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 204 | Quarkos
This evening, we discussed Quarkos, a user-friendly Ubuntu-based operating system featuring Plasma or Trinity desktop environments. It aims to offer Q4OS-like features while being built on Ubuntu rather than Debian. We also touched on tech topics like cameras and Home Assistant integrations. Future events were outlined as well.
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