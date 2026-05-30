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today's howtos
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Turn Your Initials Into A Logo
I found this tutorial a couple of months ago. It allows you to use your initials to create a logo. I was having computer problems at the time, so it didn’t work correctly then, but the problem is fixed now, so let’s do it.
My first and middle initials are PJ, so I used those. Open your Inkscape and create the letters. The tutorial used a font called Winner, but I didn’t get it. There’s a link in his tutorial, and if you want to set up an account, it’s free. I used Impact, which is a default font, I think.
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: Enabling Nvidia Dynamic Boost
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Two New Scripts To Temporarily Toggle Your OpenVPN Connection Off & On
I’m pretty sure that I’ve mentioned this before, but I tend to use a VPN for the vast majority of my dealings online. In today’s snoopy society, I view my VPN as a strong soldier in the battle to keep my personal private information … well … private.