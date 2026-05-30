I found this tutorial a couple of months ago. It allows you to use your initials to create a logo. I was having computer problems at the time, so it didn’t work correctly then, but the problem is fixed now, so let’s do it.

My first and middle initials are PJ, so I used those. Open your Inkscape and create the letters. The tutorial used a font called Winner, but I didn’t get it. There’s a link in his tutorial, and if you want to set up an account, it’s free. I used Impact, which is a default font, I think.