news
GNU/Linux Handheld Consoles for Games
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It's FOSS ☛ Steam Deck OLED is Absurdly Overpriced Now, Yet It Sold Out in North America Overnight [Ed: Maybe undersupply to fake sellout?]
The handheld returned at $789 and $949, sold out in North America within 24 hours, and is now back with inconsistent availability.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Ambernic's retro gaming handhelds are quietly losing RAM capacity and being downgraded to older LPDDR3 memory — company says 1GB capacity is still the standard, 512MB models 'an unexpected error'
Anbernic silently ships some retro gaming handhelds with less memory than initially advertised, without notifying customers.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney slams Valve over Steam Deck price hikes — mocks founder Gabe Newell over rising costs of megayachts
The Epic Games chief took potshots at Valve CEO Gabe Newell's expensive megayacht collection after sharing the Steam Deck's massive price hikes on X. The post compared the $240 to $300 increase on the Valve hardware to the $50 to $100 jumps on the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 family.