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Congestion of the Desirable Kind
Too many humans wanting to kill one another
The streets are full of young people this evening/late afternoon. Some minutes from now fans will enter the local (across the road) Madison Beer concert. Earlier today almost 40k people ran half marathons or 10k (about quarter marathons), clogging up many key/main roads for people who are ordinary pedestrians (like myself; took almost 10 minutes just to cross one road!). Congestion is becoming a growing factor or impediment here; we're fast becoming little London. We even have a "new Islington" (named after the real Islington). Many tall buildings with many residents inside them.
Congestion is a problem online as well, not just manifesting in DDoS form but also in terms of abuse. The more online exposure (or recognition) one gets online, the more malice comes one's way. It's almost unavoidable and inescapable.
Congestion happens in my shells tank too; I will never cull single a shell because I'm attached to them all. Exactly 2 weeks ago I transferred all of them to a standalone tank that sits next to me so that I can watch/look after them, treating the water, feeding them etc. Congestion like this, I think, is desirable. We need more forms of lives are otherwise scarce or merely exist for humans to "consume" (kill and eat). █
Image source: The New Europe with Lasting Peace (Detail)