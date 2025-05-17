Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options

news

Clonezilla Live, a free and open-source disk cloning and imaging software designed for system backup, recovery, and deployment, has just released its latest stable snapshot, v3.2.2-5.

What’s new under the hood? The live environment is now built on Debian Sid packages dated 12 May 2025, ensuring newer drivers, libraries, and security patches out of the box. Moreover, sliding forward to the 6.12 LTS kernel gives Clonezilla wider hardware coverage.