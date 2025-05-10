Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming, and Standards

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.