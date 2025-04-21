news
today's howtos
Network World ☛ 8 unusual Linux commands
This post examines eight somewhat unusual Linux commands that are worth knowing. But before we get into the specific commands, you can run the command below to see whether these eight commands are installed on your system. For each command, you’ll see the file system location for the command executable or a line that starts with “no command in (PATH)” where “PATH” will be a display of your search path – the places where the command looks for them.
HowTo Geek ☛ Optimize Your Docker Updates With This Trick
I love Docker, but I hate that containers have to be manually updated. So, I found a solution: Watchtower. This simple Docker container completely streamlined my setup, and I won't deploy another Docker server without it.
HowTo Geek ☛ 11 Overlooked Linux Commands You Really Should Be Using
Beneath the surface of the well-known Linux commands lies a treasure trove of lesser-known utilities that can make your life easier, enhance your productivity, and even impress your fellow Linux users. Let's explore some of the most powerful but overlooked commands that deserve more attention.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Create ISO Files From Discs on Windows, Mac, and Linux
An ISO file is a digital copy of a disk image that has been extracted from physical media. Creating ISOs is a great way to archive physical discs, which are likely to degrade over time.