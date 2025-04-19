This exchange is open to manipulation however when the social expectations are ill-defined. If you show up to the dinner party of a relative stranger you can bring any wine you want, especially when you don’t care about a repeat invitation.

This isn’t a post about dinner parties though, its about software. In particular open source software.

Open source software is the dinner party in this analogy. Somebody, or a group of somebodies, has put time and effort into developing some software. They’ve chosen to open source the software, adding anyone who is happy with the supplied license to the invite list.