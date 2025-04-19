news
Web Browsers and Mozilla Leftovers
-
University of Toronto ☛ The appeal of serving your web pages with a single process
As I slowly work on updating the software behind this blog to deal with the unfortunate realities of the modern web (also), I've found myself thinking (more than once) how much simpler my life would be if I was serving everything through a single process, instead of my eccentric, more or less stateless CGI-based approach. The simple great thing about doing everything through a single process (with threads, goroutines, or whatever inside it for concurrency) is that you have all the shared state you could ever want, and that shared state makes it so easy to do so many things.
-
Lean Rada ☛ Simple live reload for developing static sites
When developing my website, I’m using a simple client-side script to automatically reload the page whenever I make a change to the source files.
Since it’s not coupled to any particular backend, I could continue using python3 -m http.server -d ./site/ or whatever local web server I wanted and it would still work. I could clone this repo on a new machine and get going with only preinstalled programs: a text editor, a browser, and a Python (or whatever) HTTP server. And live reload should* just work.
-
Mozilla
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Firefox builtin starts with English menu
EasyOS Kirkstone-series, version 5.9 announced yesterday, has Firefox browser builtin. Firefox was built in woofQ by specifying the 'firefox-skeleton' PET package and downloading the official en-US Firefox and langpacks via the '1download-latest-firefox' script; see these commits: [...]
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla Accuses Convicted Felon of Political Interference with Their "Movement"
The makers of Firefox, which recently re-branded as a "Global Crew of Activists" focused on Marxism & "LGBT Climate Change using Al", confirms loss of $3.55 Million of Tax Payer funding.
-