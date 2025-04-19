Web Browsers and Mozilla Leftovers

When developing my website, I’m using a simple client-side script to automatically reload the page whenever I make a change to the source files.

Since it’s not coupled to any particular backend, I could continue using python3 -m http.server -d ./site/ or whatever local web server I wanted and it would still work. I could clone this repo on a new machine and get going with only preinstalled programs: a text editor, a browser, and a Python (or whatever) HTTP server. And live reload should* just work.