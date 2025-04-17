news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 829: This Machine Kills Vogons
This week, Jonathan Bennett chats with Herbert Wolverson and Frantisek Borsik about LibreQOS, Bufferbloat, and Dave Taht’s legacy. How did Dave figure out that Bufferbloat was the problem? And how did LibreQOS change the world? Watch to find out!
-
-
Applications
-
Atop vs Btop vs Htop vs Top: The Ultimate GNU/Linux Monitoring Tools Showdown
Discover which GNU/Linux monitoring tool best fits your system administration needs. Compare top, atop, btop, and htop in this comprehensive analysis of features, interfaces, and practical usage scenarios.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Haruna 1.4
Haruna version 1.4.0 is released.
Added support for recursive subtitle search, rotating video and opening youtube playlists from a video url containing a playlist id
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=video_id&list=playlist_id
Fixed issues with tracks menus showing incorrect tracks and changed the behavior of progress/seek slider while pressed to pause the video.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Another Milestone
GNOME Settings menu showing HDR settingsThe fact that we got this over the finish line was especially due to all the work Sebastian Wick put into it in collaboration with Pekka Paalanen around HDR Wayland specification and implementations.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Canonical ☛ Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational [Ed: Pay us or die?]
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL). Ubuntu 20.04 LTS has become a critical component for millions of IoT and embedded devices worldwide, including kiosks, digital signage solutions, industrial appliances, and robotic systems.
-
Converting PuTTY SSH Keys for Ubuntu
Convert PuTTY SSH keys to OpenSSH format for seamless use on Ubuntu systems. This step-by-step guide ensures your existing SSH keys work perfectly across different operating systems.
-
-